Telephone Town Hall Meeting

This August the City of Dallas will hold a series of town hall forums to discuss the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget. Enter your name, phone number and zip code below if you would like to receive invitations to join live Telephone Town Hall Meetings with the city staff and Dallas City Council Members.
Below you can use the checklist to select events for specific Council Districts, or you can choose to receive invitations all of the city's Telephone Town Hall Meetings.
You will receive a call at the time of the event – simply sign up and then answer our call to join the live forum!
Register for One or More Teletownhall Events Below
All City of Dallas Telephone Town Hall Meetings
Saturday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. (District 4)
CM Atkins, Wednesday, August 22 at 6:00 p.m. (District 8)
CM Callahan, Thursday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. (District 5)
CM Kleinman, Monday, August 27 at 6:00p.m. (District 11)
CM Kingston, Tuesday, August 28 at 6:30p.m. (District 14)
CM Gates/McGough, Wednesday August 29 at 6:00p.m. (Districts 13/10)
View the entire City of Dallas Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget Town Hall schedule
here
.
